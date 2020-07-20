Health officials reported over 3,000 new coronavirus cases in Louisiana including 170 from the Houma-Thibodaux area.

In its Monday report, the Department of Health said there are now 94,892 reported cases of COVID-19 across the state, an increase of 3,186. Officials attributed 1,583 of those cases to a reporting backlog dating back to May 18.

Deaths rose by 29 from 3,433 to 3,462, and hospitalizations across the state ticked up by 39 from 1,469 to 1,508. There are now 192 patients using ventilators, an increase of 15.

Lafourche Parish reported 117 new cases for a total of 2,045. Deaths remained unchanged at 92. There were 53 more cases reported in Terrebonne for a total of 2,124, and deaths remained at 68.

Louisiana processed 33,620 COVID-19 tests for a total 1.1 million. Lafourche handled 922 new tests for a total of 21,223 and Terrebonne added 371 tests for a total of 21,501.

There are 72 hospitalizations in the local region, an increase of two from Sunday. There are two more patients using ventilators for a total of seven.

