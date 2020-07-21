DESTIN — City voters will be asked in the Nov. 3 general election whether to approve two proposed property-related city charter amendments.

On Monday, the City Council first unanimously adopted an ordinance that calls for asking voters whether to include in the charter the city’s maximum building height limit of six stories.

The potential charter change would require any applicant seeking to exceed the six-story height limit the approval of at least 60% of city voters at a referendum election.

The ballot question on this item will read: "Shall the city of Destin’s charter be amended to provide that no building height in the city shall exceed six stories (75 feet) unless approved by at least 60% of the city voters at a general election?"

If the question receives simple-majority approval from the voters, language added to the charter would include the statement, "No structure, no part of any structure, and no attachment to any structure shall be erected to a height greater than six stories (75 feet) above the crown of the abutting road."

Later during Monday’s meeting, the council unanimously adopted an ordinance that formally places into the city’s land development code a prohibition on vacating waterfront rights-of-way.

Each council member also agreed to potentially go a step further with this type of prohibition: They unanimously agreed to adopt an ordinance that calls for asking voters on Nov. 3 whether to amend the city charter to prohibit the vacation of waterfront rights-of-way.

The right-of-way covered by the potential prohibition in the charter would be only those city rights-of-way that were intended or dedicated for use as roadways or sidewalks, whether or not the road or sidewalk was ever actually built, according to city information.

The ballot question on this possible charter amendment will ask, "Shall the city of Destin’s charter be amended to prohibit the city from abandoning, giving up, or vacating, any public rights-of-way that share any boundary with a water body?

In May, the council voted 4-3 to adopt a controversial ordinance that provided for the abandonment of a 0.05-acre portion of public right of way in front of 604 Harbor Lane.

That 2,001-square-foot right of way is in the Moreno Acres subdivision and adjacent to Joe’s Bayou.

While the applicant sought the vacation to have better access to his property, many other local residents worried approval of his request would mean they would no longer have access to and from the waterfront they’ve been going to for years.