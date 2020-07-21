PANAMA CITY — Gulf Coast State College will host a "Super Saturday" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.on Aug.1 in the Advanced Technology Center on its Panama City campus and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gulf/Franklin campus.

The event, according to a press release from GCSC, will be for students who are interested in enrolling for the Fall 2020 semester and for current students who need to register for classes.

The $10 application fee is currently being waived for all new students at this event and applicants only need a high school diploma or GED to enroll.

One-on-one assistance will be available with academic program advisors and specialists from admissions, advising, enrollment services and financial aid to guide attendees through the enrollment and registration process. There will also be staff from career development, veterans services, TRiO and student accessibility resources on site, and students will be able to get their student IDs and parking decals.

Due to Covid-19, the event is by appointment-only at the Panama City campus; and masks are required to attend this event at both locations.

For additional information, please visit bit.ly/GCSCSuperSaturday or contact Merissa Hudson at (850) 769-551, ext. 4888, or (850) 872-3892.