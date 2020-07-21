MARY ESTHER — The presence of rodent droppings was one of seven violations that forced the temporary closure of an area restaurant last week.

Wiley’s Pizzeria and Grill at 433 Page Bacon Road, was temporarily closed after an inspector said conditions endangered public health and safety. The complaint inspection was performed on July 16 by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

There were four high-priority violations including operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license, rodent activity as evidenced by 70 rodent droppings, and two food temperature violations, the report said.

Other less serious violations included a hand washing sink that was not accessible to employees due to items being stored in the sink, and failure to provide proof of required employee training.

An inspector returned the next day and allowed the restaurant to reopen.

"Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public," the report said.