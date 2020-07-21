SHALIMAR — With a 4-0 vote, the Okaloosa County Commission today approved an ordinance directing all businesses countywide to post signs on their entry doors stating who if anyone needs to wear a mask while inside each business establishment.

The emergency ordinance is expected to take effect in about 10 days, or once the Florida Department of State finalizes it, and will remain in place until Oct. 1.

While the ordinance applies to businesses in both the unincorporated and incorporated areas of the county, municipalities have the option to opt out of the ordinance.

Commissioner Graham Fountain did not attend today’s meeting.