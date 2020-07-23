CRESTVIEW -- Efforts to resuscitate a toddler found floating facedown in a family pool Wednesday were unsuccessful.

The 2-year-old apparently drowned in his family’s pool on Brown Place in Crestview.

A parent working at his home there told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies he was not aware his children had gone into the backyard.

An older sibling came in to tell the parent that the toddler was in the pool, according to a press release.

The parent immediately began CPR. Deputies and first responders continued to try to revive the child, but could not.

The incident is under investigation by the OCSO.