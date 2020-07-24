FLORIDA – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. released the following statement following the House of Representatives approval of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (NDAA).

"This afternoon, I voted yes on the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (NDAA). As a veteran and representative of a district with a large military presence, taking care of our troops is a top priority. This bill is consistent with President Trump’s topline defense budget request and includes a 3% pay increase for our troops. While the NDAA bill is not perfect, I’m looking forward to working with President Trump and the Senate on a finished product that keeps our nation strong and ensures our servicemembers have what they need."

The William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act provides $740.5 billion for national defense discretionary programs in FY 2021. This includes $69 billion for Overseas Contingency Operations. The bill also provides our troops a 3% pay raise and supports their families with the pay and benefits they deserve, and it provides the Department of Defense with the resources necessary to address COVID-19, including PPE, testing capabilities, and diagnostic testing.