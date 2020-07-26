Harding University: Katelyn Dawkins of Northport received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Systems.

Phi Kappa Phi: The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines at the University of Alabama at Birmingham: Mary Earley of McCalla and Zahrah Abdulrauf of Tuscaloosa.

Phi Kappa Phi Award: Melissa Webb Walton, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, recently was awarded a 2020 Literacy Grant from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi - the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Walton is one of 12 recipients nationwide to receive the award. The $2,500 grant will be used to support Playing to Read: Teachers and Students Engage with Reading through Play. The University of Alabama chapter has partnered with Southview Elementary School.