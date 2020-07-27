WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. released the following statement regarding the Executive Order from President Trump to lower prescription drug prices for seniors and pushed for the adoption of a Republican solution.

"I support President Trump’s efforts to protect Americans from crippling prescription drug prices and I believe the one-month delay implementing an international pricing index is an opportunity to lower drug prices without harming innovation. While I am not in favor of government price controls, it is clear this issue needs immediate action. Following this Executive Order, I expect renewed interest in working with Congress and the Trump Administration on a legislative solution that addresses high drug prices and bolsters innovation so America can continue to be a leader in the biomedical and pharmaceutical sector. Republicans have offered the Lower Costs, More Cures Act as a solution that is a good place to start."