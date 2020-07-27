The news came at the end of a week, though, in which five people died after contracting the coronavirus. Okaloosa County has now lost 20 to COVID-19.

For the first time in a month, Okaloosa County Department of Heath Director Karen Chapman was able on Sunday to report some positive COVID-19 news.

A growth of new cases that had reached an average of 88 per day has slowed, and for the last week was “just under” 5 percent of those tested, Chapman said in her weekly report. There is “evidence of flattening for the first time in weeks,” she said.

The news came at the end of a week, though, in which five people died after contracting the coronavirus. Okaloosa County has now lost 20 to COVID-19. Four of those who died were residents of long-term care facilities over the age of 85. The fifth was a person in their 60’s, Chapman said.

A shortage of available ICU beds remains critical, though the number of overall hospital beds in use in the county has declined, in large part, due to local acute care facilities restricting inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries, Chapman said.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 432,747 +8,892

Total Florida resident deaths: 5,831, +77

Non-resident deaths: 118, +0

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,789, +282

Deaths: 19, +0

Hospitalizations: 146

Milton: 1,427

Gulf Breeze: 461

Navarre: 366

Pace: 223

Jay: 84

Pensacola Beach: 5

Bagdad: 4

Missing: 200

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,411, +43

Deaths: 20

Hospitalizations: 112

Fort Walton Beach: 829

Crestview: 494

Destin: 365

Niceville: 258

Mary Esther: 130

Shalimar: 132

Baker: 47

Valparaiso: 22

Laurel Hill: 23

Eglin AFB: 19

Holt: 16

Hurlburt Field: 1, no change

Milligan, 2

Missing: 48

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 1,066, +9

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 52

Santa Rosa Beach: 337

DeFuniak Springs: 336

Freeport: 118

Miramar Beach: 82

Inlet Beach: 28

Ponce de Leon: 5

Paxton, 5

Watersound: 1

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

Missing, 35

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 3,026, +54

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 99

Panama City: 2,116

Panama City Beach: 366

Lynn Haven: 296

Youngstown: 49

Southport: 50

Fountain: 31

Callaway: 13

Tyndall AFB: 7

Mexico Beach: 8

Parker: 2

Inlet Beach: 2

Vernon: 3

Bayou George: 1

Missing: 21