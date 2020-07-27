The news came at the end of a week, though, in which five people died after contracting the coronavirus. Okaloosa County has now lost 20 to COVID-19.
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
For the first time in a month, Okaloosa County Department of Heath Director Karen Chapman was able on Sunday to report some positive COVID-19 news.
A growth of new cases that had reached an average of 88 per day has slowed, and for the last week was “just under” 5 percent of those tested, Chapman said in her weekly report. There is “evidence of flattening for the first time in weeks,” she said.
The news came at the end of a week, though, in which five people died after contracting the coronavirus. Okaloosa County has now lost 20 to COVID-19. Four of those who died were residents of long-term care facilities over the age of 85. The fifth was a person in their 60’s, Chapman said.
A shortage of available ICU beds remains critical, though the number of overall hospital beds in use in the county has declined, in large part, due to local acute care facilities restricting inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries, Chapman said.
STATEWIDE
Total cases: 432,747 +8,892
Total Florida resident deaths: 5,831, +77
Non-resident deaths: 118, +0
Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Total cases: 2,789, +282
Deaths: 19, +0
Hospitalizations: 146
Milton: 1,427
Gulf Breeze: 461
Navarre: 366
Pace: 223
Jay: 84
Pensacola Beach: 5
Bagdad: 4
Missing: 200
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Total cases: 2,411, +43
Deaths: 20
Hospitalizations: 112
Fort Walton Beach: 829
Crestview: 494
Destin: 365
Niceville: 258
Mary Esther: 130
Shalimar: 132
Baker: 47
Valparaiso: 22
Laurel Hill: 23
Eglin AFB: 19
Holt: 16
Hurlburt Field: 1, no change
Milligan, 2
Missing: 48
WALTON COUNTY
Total cases: 1,066, +9
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 52
Santa Rosa Beach: 337
DeFuniak Springs: 336
Freeport: 118
Miramar Beach: 82
Inlet Beach: 28
Ponce de Leon: 5
Paxton, 5
Watersound: 1
Westville: 1
Point Washington: 1
Seacrest: 1
Missing, 35
BAY COUNTY
Total cases: 3,026, +54
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 99
Panama City: 2,116
Panama City Beach: 366
Lynn Haven: 296
Youngstown: 49
Southport: 50
Fountain: 31
Callaway: 13
Tyndall AFB: 7
Mexico Beach: 8
Parker: 2
Inlet Beach: 2
Vernon: 3
Bayou George: 1
Missing: 21