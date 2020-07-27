The system poses a 90 percent chance of becoming a named tropical cyclone within five days.

A tropical disturbance known as Invest 92 bears close watching, according to the Monday morning update from Patrick Maddox, Okaloosa County director of Public Safety.

In his morning email update to local officials, Maddox said that he was "cautiously optimistic" for the area after spending the weekend running models.

"Most of the consensus models develop this system into at least a tropical storm, with many landing in the Cat 1 zone and couple even hitting Cat 2," he wrote. "Most of the GFS consensus tracks take the system toward the Florida east coast as a hurricane, turn it north over the Bahamas and out into the Atlantic as it begins to weaken. Remember, the GFS isn’t the only model group – other models bring the system much closer to the coast, and the Euro (ECMWF) keeps it south of Cuba but dissipates it after reaching hurricane status."

One of the projected tracks takes it into Northwest Florida, but the rest at this point have it going up the East Coast.

But because the system is so far out, it bears close watching because track and intensity forecasts can change dramatically as other factors influence its development and path.

The coast of Texas was battered by Hurricane Hanna over the weekend.