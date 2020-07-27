Daniel Barajas-Sanchez

Sheriff: Suspect charged with sexual battery

A 24-year-old Schriever man was arrested over the weekend after sexually assaulting a woman at a Houma business, authorities said.

Daniel Barajas-Sanchez is charged with two counts of felony sexual battery, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. He is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a Corporate Drive business around 9:13 p.m. Saturday before fleeing the scene in a white pickup truck.

Dispatchers broadcast a description of the suspect’s vehicle and a patrol deputy found a truck that matched the description, authorities said. The deputy then initiated a traffic stop near a business on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Due to a language barrier, a deputy fluent in Spanish responded to the traffic stop and investigators identified Sanchez as the suspect, authorities said. He was transported to the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.

"This case was made because of excellent teamwork between patrol deputies, a K-9 deputy and dispatchers, as well as aid from the victim," Sheriff Tim Soignet said. "All deserve our praise and respect."