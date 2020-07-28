Making commercials or videos to promote the Emerald Coast is nothing new for Destin’s Capt. Brandy Miles Kitchens.

In the last couple of years she has worked with the Emerald Coast Tourist Development Council to do videos promoting the area.

In recent weeks, Kitchens was part of a hurricane preparedness campaign by USA Today and Duracell, which resulted in a 3 minute video.

"I thought it was decent," said Kitchens who was critical of herself in the video.

"I didn’t know it was out already," she added, when The Log informed her Monday evening.

Kitchens said she was contacted by USA Today back in March or April.

"They said we’re going down the coast interviewing people about hurricane preparedness, would you be interested in this," Kitchens said. "I said sure. I’ll share my story about different things that have happened to me through hurricanes."

She submitted her story via email and then later did a Zoom meeting with them before she was picked to do the video.

In mid-June, a USA Today crew came to the area and began the process.

"It was kind of weird because they came into my house and rearranged all my furniture and stuff," Kitchens said with a laugh. "Then they wanted to go out on the boat."

Part of the video is shot in her home in Destin as well as on her 40-foot charter boat, 5th Day.

There was no script for the video.

"It was completely authentic," Kitchens said. "They just asked you some questions and conversation ... it was really like four hours of conversation and questions.

"But because we’ve been impacted as a community I had a lot I could speak to personally," she added.

In the video she speaks of Hurricane Opal and what it means to be prepared as a charter boat captain and how hurricane season coincides with the tourist season in the area.

"I’ve done quite a few things for the TDC," she said, noting she still gets a little nervous when they do the question and answer thing. "But you have a conversation with the people and they use just part of your story."

In this case, it went from four hours of conversation to a 3 minute video.

At the end of the video they promote Duracell batteries.

"They were campaigning for Duracell for hurricane preparedness," she said, noting it was a national thing.

What does she get out of it?

Publicity for the area and her boat.

"Sometimes they compensate for the fuel on the boat or deckhand," she said. "But I’ll take the free publicity."