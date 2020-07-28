DESTIN—A 31-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted a woman last year.

Alesi Castillo was working at a kiosk for the Hang Challenge in Destin last August when he offered a woman a green slushy, according to his Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The woman was unaware the drink contained alcohol until she felt intoxicated, the report said. She then left with the Castillo because she thought he was taking her back to the hotel room.

Castillo took her to Clement Taylor Park across the street, where he pushed her against a tree. He claimed that she said she wanted to have sex with him. When the woman said no, he choked her until she could not breathe and lost her vision, according to the report.

The defendant then put her in a headlock and sexually assaulted her, the report said. She was able to scratch and bite Castillo, which allowed her to run for help.

Post Miranda, the defendant said he met the victim at the Hang Challenge where she was intoxicated and flirting with customers and other employees.

At his boss’s direction, the defendant said he escorted the victim away from the business where they were met by a male who claimed to be the victim’s boyfriend. The defendant claimed he turned the victim over to her boyfriend and returned to his place of employment.

He was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery and one felony count of sexual assault with force.