Rep. Craig Lipscomb and Southside Mayor Wally Burns both feel good about the City of Southside’s chances of getting a federal BUILD grant.

And it could be the key to expediting construction of a new bridge over the Coosa River between Southside and Rainbow City, by supplying money for a hefty local match to state funds for the project.

That should move the bridge project up significantly on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s to-do list.

BUILD is Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, and it’s the acronym for a U.S. Department of Transportation discretionary grant program.

Lipscomb, R-Rainbow City, said word should come down in September on whether Southside gets the grant. Burns said he was told August or September.

"I feel good about it," the mayor said. "I think this is our only hope now," for the project. "I feel confident."

Lipscomb also he was optimistic about Southside’s chances of obtaining the grant.

Work toward the grant began about a year ago, Burns said, when he and council members were in Washington, D.C., meeting in either Sen. Doug Jones or Sen. Richard Shelby’s office. They learned about how Cullman got a BUILD grant for a major project in their county a few years back.

Burns said Cullman took the cost of its project, and asked for a grant of $15 million or $20 million, as he recalled, to cover about half the cost. Cullman used a grant writer from Huntsville to put together the application and supporting material.

Southside hired the same grant writer and, like Cullman, asked for about half the cost of the project — about $17 million.

Burns said if a local government can put up a bigger share of the cost of a highway project, it makes a great difference in how quickly the project proceeds. "That’s why the bigger cities get things done," he said, because they can contribute more to the projects.

Burns said council member Danny Garnett worked with the grant writer. In addition to information about the benefits of the project and the congestion problems with the existing bridge, they obtained letters of support from municipalities along Alabama Highway 77, from Gov. Kay Ivey, from the state highway director and from Honda.

Currently, traffic northbound on Alabama Highway 77 hits a bottleneck at the aging single-lane bridge across the Coosa. The resulting traffic jams of going-to-school/going-to-work traffic in the mornings are legendary, and no suggested stop-gap measure to ease congestion has gained any traction with the public.

A proposal a couple of years ago to make the bridge two lanes, headed north, with the idea that traffic would be staggered and move more quickly, was shot down. No recollections of how the bridge used to be two lanes — one north and one south — could convince people it would be safe.

With Alabama Highway 77 expanded to multiple lanes through much of Southside and all the way to U.S. Highway 11 in Attalla, the one-lane bridge stands out even more as a sticking point in the traffic flow.

Lipscomb and Burns are expressing more optimism getting this project moving, via the grant, than any elected officials have in years.

"It would be huge," Burns said, if the city gets the grant.