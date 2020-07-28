Sheriff Tim Soignet states that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office patrol deputies arrested Joseph Allen Jr (29 years of age residing at 204 Henderson St) for multiple narcotic and firearm possession related offenses.

At approximately 5:30pm on Monday 7/27/2020, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office dispatch received a call from a refused caller stating that a male subject was in the one hundred block of Livas Ln selling narcotics near a GMC truck. Deputies arrived and observed an apparent hand to hand deal between the male subject near a truck and another unidentified male subject that fled the area. Deputies contacted Joseph Allen Jr. standing near a GMC truck.

Through the investigation, Allen was found to be in possession of two pistols concealed in his waistband and pain pills, that were not prescribed to him. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, deputies recovered approximately 68 grams of Marijuana, 77.9 grams of Cocaine, a bottle of Promethazine, 15 Oxycodone pills, 5 Hydrocodone pills, 2 Xanex, a digital scale and $1360 cash. Joseph Allen Jr was found to have multiple prior felony convictions, preventing him from legally owning a firearm.

Joseph Allen Jr was arrested and booked for Possession with intent to Distribute CDS II, Possession of a Firearm with a CDS, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession with intent to Distribute Xanex, Transactions involving proceeds of CDS activity, Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession with intent to Distribute Hydrocodone, possession of a Legend Drug and Illegal carrying of weapons.

Allen is being held at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Soignet would like to thank the public for calling in this tip and helping take a dangerous drug dealer off the streets. Sheriff Soignet wants to remind citizens that you do not have to leave your name in order to relay information to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 to be eligible for a cash reward.