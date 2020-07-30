The receipt of the applications for the HHRP program, for very-low income families only, has been extended until 4 p.m. Aug. 6.

You may pick up an application from county offices 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday. The application may also be obtained at the website http://www.gulfcounty-fl.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalId=6501074&pageId=8019997.

When you receive a HHRP application, please call 229-6125 and ask for Mr. Aiken. Mr. Aiken will schedule an appointment to review your application package. He can also answer any questions you may have on the funding requirements, program and benefits.

Verification will be made to ensure that all required documents are included in the application at that time.