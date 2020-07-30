Deputies say one individual, jumped out and ran while the 15-year-old driver moved from the driver’s seat into the passenger seat. Inside the Tahoe were a 13-year-old girl and 20-year old Jalen Taylor of Niceville.

DESTIN — Three people have been charged in connection with a series of car burglaries early Wednesday morning at a Destin resort that included the theft of a firearm.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Islander Resort at 502 Gulf Shore Drive around 4:30 a.m. and saw multiple people run and jump into a nearby Chevrolet Tahoe.

The vehicle took off, with the driver running two stop signs at approximately 50 miles per hour before stopping at 720 Gulf Shore Drive, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies learned that the group conspired to commit vehicle burglaries and the girl, who stole a gun from an unlocked car, told them she had been instructed to turn over any firearms to Gilbert.

All three were charged with being principals to armed vehicle burglary and grand theft of a firearm, the release said. The 15-year-old’s charges also include fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and driving without a valid license.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.