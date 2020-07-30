This story is part of Confederate Reckoning, a collaborative project of USA TODAY Network newsrooms across the South to critically examine the legacy of the Confederacy and its influence on systemic racism today.

The late civil rights leader, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, once exhorted journalists to be "a headlight and not a taillight."

"You have a moral obligation to pick up your pens and your pencils, use your cameras to tell the story, to make it plain, to make it real," Lewis said at a Pulitzer Prize event in 2016. But for most of American history, what newspapers in the South made plain and real was the racism that permeated so many facets of life in this country — and they did so with unabashed support for the people and systems that promoted and maintained prejudice and discrimination.

As Southern news outlets cover the latest chapter of our national reckoning with racial divides, a full accounting is not possible without acknowledging the role many of these institutions played in creating and servicing the myths that were used to justify racial oppression, in particular those tracing their roots to the Confederacy. Coverage that takes seriously issues of systemic racism today often marks a sharp departure from what Southern newspapers published in the century following the Civil War.

As part of a collaborative project on the legacy of the Confederacy and its influence on systemic racism today, USA TODAY Network newsrooms across the South have dug into our own archives to examine how our own outlets reported on those issues, as well as their stances on segregation and civil rights. Examples from six newspapers are below, and links to more reporting on each individual paper's history are at the end of this story. Our hope is that this look back can teach us to look forward — to be a headlight and not a taillight.

***

In 1892, The Commercial, as The Commercial Appeal was then known, and its afternoon competitor, the Press-Scimitar, attacked the pioneering Black journalist Ida. B. Wells for her anti-lynching editorials in the Free Speech and Headlight, which she co-edited.

What it really did, though, was attack Wells for not staying in the docile place that admirers of the Confederacy preferred.

According to Paula Giddings, author of "Ida: A Sword Among Lions," The Commercial Appeal wrote: "Those negroes who are attempting to make the lynching of individuals of their race a means for arousing the worse passions of their kind are playing with a dangerous sentiment."

"The fact that a black scoundrel is allowed to live and utter such loathsome calumnies is evidence as to the wonderful patience of Southern whites."

Those excerpts were featured in an investigation by the Poynter Institute for Media Studies in St. Petersburg, Florida, on the role Southern newspapers played in racial violence.

It would be nearly another 100 years before support for Confederate monuments in Memphis would substantively change.

On May 14, 1905, the Commercial Appeal dedicated its art section to the equestrian statue which, for another 112 years, would sit atop the remains of Confederate general and slave trader Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife, Mary Ann, both of whom had previously been buried in Elmwood Cemetery.

Unsurprisingly, The CA praised Forrest as, "the Wizard of the Saddle." Writer Annah Robinson Watson, among others, called him "one of the immortals of his people."

Not mentioned were Forrest's atrocities in 1864 at Fort Pillow, where he led his troops to massacre nearly than 300 Union soldiers — most of whom were black — as they retreated. Also not mentioned was his role in founding the Ku Klux Klan.

But as monuments to the Confederacy are being toppled and removed as the nation comes to grips with the odious institution it fought to uphold — slavery — it seems that much of the support for them in Southern newspapers didn’t solely emerge out of a need to reinstate symbols of white supremacy, but to also memorialize lesser-known Confederate dead.

The May 14, 1905, front page of The CA somewhat reflects that.

In that way, the newspaper, which managed to squeeze in two stories in that May 14, 1905, edition about a "Negro Murderer," and a "Crazy Negro Woman," abetted those who embraced the memories of Forrest and other Confederates as reminders of Southern order, not cruelty.

Read more: Confederate monuments now being toppled were once lauded by newspapers like The Commercial Appeal

In 1988, the NAACP called for Forrest’s statue to be removed. As his history began to be exposed, and protests grew, The CA ultimately opined that the statues should go — and that the remains of Forrest and his wife be reburied at Elmwood.

In late 2017, the statues of Forrest and Davis were removed after the city of Memphis sold the parks to non-profit Memphis Greenspace, and they took them down.

The CA supported that move, and Forrests' remains are expected to be relocated.

***

Most Mississippi news organizations did not have a positive influence on integration in the state, said Elbert Hilliard, said director emeritus of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Former Clarion Ledger Executive Editor Ronnie Agnew, who was the paper's first Black executive editor, said in a 2010 column that the paper’s archives on the civil rights movement was an embarrassment, including the headlines that took a pro-segregationist point of view.

The newspaper regularly killed news stories and printed racist propaganda at the request of the Sovereignty Commission, whose mission was to preserve segregation by spying on the activities of those involved in the movement, said Agnew, who worked at the Clarion Ledger from 2001 to 2011.

"The Sovereignty Commission was dangerous," Agnew said. "My newspaper, the one that today has found redemption in solving civil rights cold cases, had a reputation of working hand in hand with segregationists who inflicted pain on Black citizens."

On April 24, 1960, an editorial appeared in the Sunday joint editions of the Clarion Ledger and Jackson Daily News titled: "Confederate Memorial Services Today Honor Southern Principles"

It spoke of defenders of "The Lost Cause" doctrine of the Confederate states as fighting a noble and heroic battle and speakers well-versed in the history of the Civil War, said Leesha Faulkner, a former Clarion Ledger reporter and historian on the defunct Mississippi Sovereignty Commission, which from 1956 until 1973 operated more or less as a state spy agency to preserve segregation.

During the early civil rights years of the 1960s, it was also the centennial of the Civil War, leading to many articles in the Clarion Ledger on the history of the conflict, Faulkner said.

The Sons and Daughters of Confederate Veterans experienced a rebirth in the 1950s and 1960s and really played up the "Lost Cause" doctrine with help from the White Citizens Council of the KKK and the Sovereignty Commission speaker’s bureau, said Faulkner.

Read more: Clarion Ledger, other newspapers complicit in efforts to preserve segregation in Mississippi

Records from the Sovereignty Commission showed editors from the morning Clarion Ledger and its sister afternoon paper the Jackson Daily News had ties to the agency. From 1963 to 1968, the then-Scott County Times newspaper publisher Erle Johnston served as director of the Sovereignty Commission. Johnson had previously worked for the Clarion Ledger.

***

Lost Cause mythologizing could be found in the Montgomery Advertiser as early as 1866. But 25 years later, the newspaper turned a whole issue over to two key Confederate figures to extend the lies.

The Advertiser turned its April 26, 1886, edition almost entirely over to coverage of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis, who came to the city the day before to lay the cornerstone of a monument to the state’s Confederate dead.

Davis spoke only briefly, but he made sure to present a well-edited version of history.

Former Confederate Gen. John B. Gordon, who followed Davis, said he was "not here today to discuss the causes which precipitated the conflict," but only after saying that "no more exalted purposes ever inspired a people than those which impelled the South to enter upon her perilous struggle for independence."

The Advertiser fawned over both men and even expressed a wish that Davis could be buried in Montgomery. "This wish is uttered, not prematurely, but as the tenderest tribute our love could pay him," the newspaper wrote.

"Will he think of it when he is back at his quiet home by the seaside? It is an honor, too great, almost, for hope, and yet one we fain would have."

The coverage reflected well over a century of the Advertiser uncritically advancing the deceptive narrative that the Lost Cause advanced.

The Advertiser was an eager cheerleader for secession. A little more than a week after Abraham Lincoln's election in 1860, the newspaper praised South Carolina’s calling of a secession convention — "for the gallant sons of the old Palmetto State will never submit to negro equality" — and asked if Alabama would "be the laggard in this contest for freedom." When Alabama seceded in January, the newspaper echoed the secessionists’ call for an organization of the rebellious states.

Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser and the Lost Cause: How the newspaper perpetuated a lie

***

The year William Britton Bailey walked home from Appomattox, Virginia, after his service in the Confederate army, he helped start the Lafayette Advertiser.

It was September 1865, months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's surrender to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant. Bailey arrived in his hometown of Vermilionville after nearly four years of service as a Confederate soldier.

Before he was a soldier, before he was a prisoner of Union forces, Bailey was a printer's apprentice. So when he returned home, he returned to the printing profession he knew.

As one of the founders of the then-weekly Advertiser, Bailey helped shape the coverage of the early editions of what is now The Daily Advertiser. And in doing that, he made the newspaper a platform for political views forged from the same passion that led him to enlist in the Confederate army as a 21-year-old.

In 1873, the paper published columns from Louis Agassiz, a Swiss-American scientist who is noted for his work on natural history and education, characterizing Black people as a different species from white people.

"The negro and the white man were created as specifically different as the owl and the eagle," the Agassiz column reads.

"They were designed to fill different places in the system of nature. The negro is no more a negro by accident and misfortune than the owl is the kind of bird he is by accident or misfortune."

When the Advertiser launched the celebration of 150 years of operation in 2014, the newspaper wrote little about Bailey's role after the Civil War in fighting Reconstruction and promoting oppression of Blacks.

Mostly the paper praised Bailey for his "hard work and civic-mindedness," glossing over his racist acts and rewriting history to present him as a moderate businessman and community leader.

Read more: Sins of the past: William Bailey and The Daily Advertiser's racist roots

"The paper took issue with Northern carpetbaggers and Southern scalawags — Bailey was an unabashed Democrat — but opposed the violent eruptions that marked the South and Louisiana after the war and during Reconstruction," according to the 2014 article in the Advertiser. "He touted education and commerce and civic-mindedness and promoted the niceties of community life, urging readers to whitewash their outhouses to make evening strolls through town more pleasurable.

"He was a gentleman and a citizen of the first rank."

***

In the decades after the Civil War, the Knoxville News Sentinel, its predecessors in Knoxville and other white-owned newspapers across the racially segregated South wrote about Black people mainly when they were arrested, killed or dared to defy the color line. If Black people received coverage outside of crime stories, they were mostly being mocked, denigrated and portrayed as being beneath white society.

Knowing they wouldn’t receive fair coverage, Black communities started their own newspapers.

As Black people fought for integration in the 1950s and 1960s, the News Sentinel at times downplayed developments in the movement and cheered peace over progress on its opinion page. Coverage of local protests led by Robert Booker, for example, focused more on the "trouble" caused by the Knoxville College students who picketed local theaters rather than the ideas they held or the injustice they faced.

"LAW AND ORDER RESTORED THROUGHOUT CITY," blared the front-page headline of the Sept. 1, 1919, edition of the Knoxville Sentinel.

Two days earlier, a gunshot had killed Bertie Lindsey, a white woman, in her home. Word of the killing spread fast, and an angry mob soon gathered on Market Square.

The sheriff had spirited their suspect — Maurice Mays, a man born to a Black mother by a white father long rumored to be Knoxville’s mayor, John E. McMillan — to Chattanooga, but the leaders of the mob refused to believe it.

They blew open the jail with dynamite and found no sign of Mays, so they stole weapons from Gay Street stores and turned their sights on Black business owners.

The rioters were joined by Tennessee National Guardsmen, who had been training outside town.

Gunfire erupted, and Guardsmen manning two machine guns amid the mayhem began raking the streets with bullets. Authorities initially counted five dead before revising the number down to two: Lt. James Payne, a white Army officer attached to the Guard, and Joe Etter, a Black storekeeper and Spanish-American War veteran.

An article on page three of the Sentinel memorialized Payne, the 24-year-old white Army officer, by detailing his upbringing, education, prominent family and accomplishments. A separate article recounting the violence described his death as "the most gruesome tragedy of the entire fighting," and reported he unwittingly stepped into the path of a Guard machine gun after being "fired upon by a negro sniper."

Read more: Knoxville's post-Civil War newspapers emphasized law and order over racial justice

The same article briefly described Etter, the Black storekeeper and veteran, as "a large negro" who walked toward Guardsmen firing a revolver before being cut down by bullets.

An editorial published in the newspaper that day said those who broke into the jail and started the riot were not "honest citizens" but "criminal elements always on the alert for opportunities to prey upon the public with impunity" who should be prosecuted. Then, the editorial sought to shift the blame to Black newspapers for "stirring their people up."

***

On May 30, a symbol of segregation and racism fell when protesters toppled the statue of Edward Carmack in front of the Tennessee state Capitol.

A former congressman, U.S. senator and failed gubernatorial candidate, Carmack was the second editor of The Tennessean whose career ended abruptly when he was shot and killed in a street gunfight with a rival in downtown Nashville in 1908.

Luke Lea founded the newspaper just the year before, but Carmack was not an anomaly.

The Tennessean was founded as an unabashedly racist newspaper and remained so for decades.

A March 7, 1916, report in The Tennessean documented how a Black man accused of killing the police chief was lynched by a mob.

The story’s summary read: "Short work made of slayer of Chief of Police Robert Nolen — less than hundred men in crowd that breaks into jail — negro hanged to tree in public square while hundreds look on."

The story said that despite the pleas of some to stop, "the lynching was proceeded with as calmly as though it had been a legal execution."

The Tennessean’s racist editorial positions began to change after Silliman Evans bought the paper in 1937.

Under a joint operating agreement, The Tennessean and its competitor The Nashville Banner worked on different sides of a building formerly at 1100 Broadway. By then, The Banner, which closed in 1998, had become the segregationist newspaper.

The Tennessean under new ownership opposed the poll tax and supported the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling ending school desegregation.

The Tennessean covered the historic sit-ins and marches — led in part by the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis — that resulted in the racial desegregation of lunch counters.

John Seigenthaler, the late legendary civil rights advocate, editor and publisher of The Tennessean, documented the newspaper's history in an article he wrote for the newspaper in 2007.

Read more: Racists founded and led The Tennessean. Their successors have worked to change the narrative

"Under Lea, The Tennessean was wedded to the segregated society that began to take hold in the South, as the meaning of emancipation was crushed by the weight of rulings on race that segregation — a ‘separate but equal society' — was a constitutionally acceptable idea," Seigenthaler wrote.

He described the newspaper’s philosophy under his leadership in his 2007 article this way: "The paper, during this period, also maintained its continuing interest in civil rights, urging an end to discrimination in housing, employment and civic affairs."

Seigenthaler’s agenda on civil rights and against racism continues to shape the mission of The Tennessean today.

Read more

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Southern newspapers were vocal supporters of the Confederacy. It lasted for generations