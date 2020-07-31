Rozelle Payton, 18, of Fort Walton Beach, was located last night in Destin during a traffic stop on Harbor Boulevard, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth person in connection with a rash of car burglaries at a Destin condominium complex that included theft of a firearm.

Rozelle Payton, 18, of Fort Walton Beach, was located last night in Destin during a traffic stop on Harbor Boulevard, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Payton had warrants for armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm and resisting arrest, stemming from an incident July 29 at Islanders Condominiums at 502 Gulf Shore Drive.

Deputies had arrested three suspects that night in connection with a car burglary and theft of a firearm: a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and 20-year-old Jalen Taylor. Another suspect, identified as Payton, ran from the scene, the release said.

He was located shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday as a passenger in a car that was the subject of a traffic stop. Deputies found an unholstered .38 special revolver within Payton’s reach that matches the description of the gun stolen July 29.

Payton was arrested on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon. He was also served the warrants for armed car burglary, grand theft of a firearm and resisting arrest without violence.

The driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Yates, 28, was charged with driving with a suspended license.