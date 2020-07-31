Rescue and find good homes, that’s what Road Dogg Rescue of Destin is all about.

Nine years ago, Stella Lindsey and others started rescuing dogs and cats in the area from shelters.

Today her rescue has taken on the name Road Dogg Rescue. And that’s exactly what RDR is all about, rescuing dogs and transporting them down the road to be spayed, neutered, get their shots and microchipped and ready to be fostered or adopted.

"People saw what we were doing and wanted to join in. We’ve got 100 volunteers," Lindsey said.

Whether it be transporting the animals to the neuter and spay clinics or being an admin "everyone can do something," Lindsey said. "They might not be able to foster, but you can do something."

Earlier this week, Lindsey and several volunteers transported 50 dogs to Dothan, Alabama, where they were spayed, neutered, chipped or vaccinated.

"They were all community animals," she said.

By community animals, it’s just that. People in the community who have dogs and cats and need them to be fixed or vaccinated.

"We’re living in tough times right now ... we like to help those who need help," she said. "People can’t afford to pay $400 and $500 to fix their animals."

So RDR helps those who need help and transports them to Dothan.

"Hey, I’ve got to take my dogs and do this anyway ... let’s just buy a van and take everybody’s dog, thus became our transport. We’re a low cost spay and neuter transport for the community," she said. "You want to have that relationship with the community, so people are not afraid to come to you (when they need help)."

Road Dogg Rescue has kennels in Destin but doesn’t like to advertise where they are located for fear of folks just dropping off dogs, tearing up the property, or stealing dogs.

"People find ways to do stupid stuff," Lindsey said. "We have big beautiful kennels, but they’re empty because we have fosters. I want my dogs to go into foster."

The kennels are for emergencies when there might be a hoarding case and they have to house animals overnight.

Otherwise, "we are all fosters. Every dog we pull goes into a foster home so can start training them," she said.

A lot of the dogs that come to RDR come from the shelters as owner turn-ins.

"You will never see me pulling puppies from the shelter. I have enough that come in from my rescues off the street," she said.

As for senior dogs, RDR has 10 senior dogs in rescue right now, ranging from 11 to 12 years old.

"They come first. I’ll never let a senior sit at the shelter ever. People have reasons and it doesn’t do any good to shame anybody," she said. "Everyone needs help ... I don’t judge anyone.

"I want you to come to me and say, ’hey look, can you help?’ And if we can, we do ... most of the time," she added.

Right now RDR is in the process of giving their van a face lift of sorts. They are planning to have the van painted by local artist in the area as to what RDR symbolizes to them.

"It’s not the prettiest to look at, but it’s efficient, that’s all that matters," she said.

RDR has already outgrown their van, but they have other random volunteers with SUVs and trucks that help in transport.

In addition to always needing help with transports, RDR is in need of volunteers to foster. To foster, go to Roaddoggrescue.com and fill out an application.