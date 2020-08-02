The city currently has three public beach parks and eight public beach trails. Nine of the city’s public beach access points, dispersed throughout the Crystal Beach and Scenic Highway 98 areas, have a combined total of less than a half mile of public beach, according to a Destin Log story from 2018.

DESTIN — The City Council is set to receive an update Monday on the city’s potential $10.6 million purchase of three parcels that would lead to a major expansion of Destin’s Shores at Crystal Beach Park.

The possible land buys would be the first in the city’s initiative to acquire more public beach, especially in the Crystal Beach area. The initiative was the council’s top priority in the city’s 2020 strategic plan.

Destin officials have been looking at various parcels that stand between Henderson Beach State Park and the Okaloosa County-owned James Lee Park and range in price from several million to more than $15 million.

The city currently has three public beach parks and eight public beach trails. Nine of the city’s public beach access points, dispersed throughout the Crystal Beach and Scenic Highway 98 areas, have a combined total of less than a half mile of public beach, according to a Destin Log story from 2018.

The council has pledged $9 million, most of which is local option half-cent sales tax money, and the Okaloosa County Commission and county Tourist Development Council have pledged $13 million in county bed-tax money for land acquisitions in the overall public beach initiative.

In February, the Destin City Council authorized staff to work with the nonprofit Trust for Public Land to negotiate beach acquisition opportunities.

Now, three properties adjacent to the Shores at Crystal Beach Park are under an option/purchase agreement with the Trust, according to Deputy City Manager Webb Warren.

The park is at 2966 Scenic Highway 98, next to the south end of Hutchinson Street. It’s the closest city beach park that people come to after crossing the Mid-Bay Bridge.

The park has 67 linear feet of beach property. If purchased, the three adjacent parcels would add 184 linear feet of beach to the park, for a total of 251 linear feet.

That would equate to a tremendous amount of public beach front, Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell said earlier this year.

Existing structures used as short-term rentals on the three parcels eventually would have to be demolished in order for the city to expand the upland portion of the park

One of the parcels the city might buy stands at 2942 Scenic Highway 98, immediately west of the park, and contains the five-unit Crystal Port Townhomes development.

The Trust has offered to pay $3.4 million for this parcel. It’s owned by a business led by Destin developer Peter Bos, according to Florida Division of Corporations records.

Also, the Trust has offered to pay $3.9 million for the parcel at 2968 Scenic Highway 98, immediately east of the park. This property, which is owned by an entity in the Miami-Dade County village of Pinecrest, contains a single-family home that has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a swimming pool.

The Trust also has offered to pay $3.3 million for the parcel a bit farther east, at 2970 Scenic Highway 98. Owned by an entity in Miramar Beach, this lot contains a single-family home that includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms and a swimming pool.

The parcel west of the park, as well as the easternmost lot, are expected to close fairly quickly. But the lot between the park and easternmost lot "per the agreement is not expected to close until sometime in 2021, as the owner has requested to secure another investment property due to tax implications," Warren said in a report to the council.

"City staff will bring these purchase agreements back to the City Council for approval in 30 or more days and once the issues surrounding the lot between the city park and the easternmost lot is fully negotiated," he said in the report. "Should this one parcel not be able to be secured for whatever reason, staff would move forward with an alternate "Plan B" park design for the properties, pending Council approval."

Destin officials propose using about $6.28 million in county bed tax money and about $4.37 million in city funds to pay for the parcel purchases and closing costs.

"The city is providing ample public notice of these proposed agreements before a formal vote is made" on whether to buy the parcels, Warren told the Daily News on Friday.

Besides the $13 million allotted to beach land acquisitions, county officials have earmarked more than $1.5 million in bed tax money for Destin beach park development projects.