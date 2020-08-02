As of Saturday, the FDA's "do-not-use list of dangerous hand sanitizer products" now includes 101 varieties of hand sanitizer that should be avoided – some that have already been recalled and other products being recommended for recalls – as they may contain methanol, a potentially fatal ingredient.

Methanol is a toxic substance when absorbed through skin or ingested.

"FDA continues to find issues with certain hand sanitizer products. FDA test results show certain hand sanitizers have concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products," the federal agency said. "The agency urges consumers not to use these subpotent products and has expanded its list to include subpotent hand sanitizers, in addition to hand sanitizers that are or may be contaminated with methanol."

In a warning July 27, the FDA says it is "urging consumers not to use any hand sanitizer products from the particular manufacturers on the list even if the product or particular lot number are not listed since some manufacturers are recalling only certain – but not all – of their hand sanitizer products."

The agency says that in most cases, methanol does not appear on the product label but that it is "not an acceptable ingredient in any drug, including hand sanitizer, even if methanol is listed as an ingredient on the product label."

The FDA said it has taken steps to prevent the products from entering the country by placing them on an import alert. Most of the products appear to have been produced in Mexico and, according to the alert, should be avoided because they pose a health risk.

"We remain extremely concerned about the potential serious risks of alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing methanol," FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in a statement. "Producing, importing and distributing toxic hand sanitizers poses a serious threat to the public and will not be tolerated."

In June, the FDA warned consumers not to use nine kinds of hand sanitizers because they may contain methanol, and added to the list in early July and further expanded the list multiple times in July.

Methanol is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to it can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system and death.

The FDA says it has seen an increase in number of "adverse events, including blindness, cardiac effects, effects on the central nervous system, and hospitalizations and death, primarily reported to poison control centers and state departments of health."

Hand sanitizer has been a popular product to combat the coronavirus since February, and many new types have entered the market after shortages of brands including Purell.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use the following hand sanitizers because tests found them to contain methanol or they were "purportedly made at the same facility as products in which FDA has tested and confirmed methanol contamination." The FDA also says to avoid sanitizers from the manufacturers.

Find more information, including the product code where available, on the FDA website.

Eskbiochem's All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem's Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma's Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Mystic International's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Cosmeticas' Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Cosmeticas' Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Tropicosmeticos' Be Safe Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos' Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel

Tropicosmeticos' Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%

Tropicosmeticos' Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free

Tropicosmeticos' Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Tropicosmeticos' Parabola Hand Sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos' Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced

AAA Cosmetica's bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica's QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global's BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global's BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

4E Global's BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

4E Global's Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global's BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global's BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

4E Global's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

4E Global's BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

4E Global's Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's Assured Aloe

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

4E Global's KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global's KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

4E Global's MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

DDI Multinacional's Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

DDI Multinacional's Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

DDI Multinacional's Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Limpo Quimicos' Andy's

Limpo Quimicos' Andy's Best

Limpo Quimicos' NeoNatural

Limpo Quimicos' Plus Advanced

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E's Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara's Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara's Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Cosmeticas' Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto's DAESI Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones' Cavalry

Real Clean Distribuciones' ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones' Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones' Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol

Real Clean Distribuciones' Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol

Real Clean Distribuciones' Scent Theory - Keep It Clean - Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones' Scent Theory - Keep It Clean - Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

MXL Comercial's Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol

MXL Comercial's Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E's Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E's Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Broncolin's Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Broncolin's Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Broncolin's Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Laboratorios Jaloma's Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E

Leiper's Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon

Leiper's Fork Distillery 16-ounce bottle

Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico's Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution

Incredible Products' GelBact Hand Sanitizer

Incredible Products' Hand Sanitizer

Incredible Products' TriCleanz

JG Atlas Comercios' Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100

Tritanium Labs USA's TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer

Albek de Mexico's NEXT Hand Sanitizer

Albek de Mexico's Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol extra soft with glycerin and aloe

Albek de Mexico's NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer

Albek de Mexico's NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer

Albek de Mexico's Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers

Albek de Mexico's Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe

Albek de Mexico's Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera

Albek de Mexico's Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E

The following products have been recalled as of Aug. 1:

ITECH 361's All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant: UPC code 628055370130.

Transliquid Technologies' Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer: NDC numbers include 75477-435-02, 75477-435-10, 75477-435-12, 75477-435-25, 75477-435-50 and 75477-534-10.

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 1-liter bottles: Two distributors. The UVT hand sanitizer is labeled with lot number 0530 and an expiration date of 04/2022 and the Saniderm Products hand sanitizer is labeled with lot number 53131626 and "Manufactured on April/1/20."

4e Brands North America's Blumen brand is "voluntarily recalling all lots of Hand Sanitizer brands to the consumer level." This is an expansion of an earlier recall.

Real Clean Distribuciones is voluntarily recalling all lots it manufactured within expiry of the following brand names of hand sanitizers: "Born Basic ANTI-BAC HAND SANITIZER, Scent Theory KEEP CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, Scent Theory KEEP IT CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer and Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel to the consumer level."

LIQ-E S.A. de C.V. is voluntarily recalling all lots and all bottle sizes of "The OPTIMUS Instant Hand Sanitizer" manufactured between April 27 and May 8.

Resource Recovery & Trading LLC is "voluntarily recalling all the lots manufactured by MXL Comercial S.A. de C.V." with the following information: "Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethyl Alcohol Disinfectant Gel, packaged in 6.7 FL Oz. (200 ml) bottles, UPC 650240026020 and Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution 70% Topical Solution, packaged in 20L (5.28 Gal) liter plastic containers, UPC 37710600013 to the consumer level."

Broncolin is "voluntarily recalling all lots of Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol to the consumer level." The hand sanitizer comes in four different sizes, according to the recall notice.

Albek de Mexico is "voluntarily recalling all lots and all brands of hand sanitizer currently in US distribution to the consumer level."