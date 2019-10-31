Lynn Hale, age 72, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home. Lynn was born on January 10, 1947 in Kokomo, IN to Charles Hale and Betty (Boyer) Hale and had lived in Gulf County for several years. Lynn carried on the family tradition of a gifted painter. He passed down the love and skills of a great fisherman to his family. Although he was a traveling man no matter where he was we could count on him to come through when we all needed him. He loved us and we loved him. A beloved man by his family and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Vickie Gene Borsdorf, brother, Craig Hale. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict serving in the United States Navy.

Survivors include: two sons, Anthony Hale and wife, Lisa of Indiana, and Mark Hale and wife, Shelley of Frankfort, IN; two brothers, Robert Hale of Wewahitchka, FL, and Allen Hale of Rossville, IN; three sisters, Terry Armstrong of Bristol, FL, Charline Grey of Wewahitchka, FL and Linda Asbell of Tennessee; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

No funeral services were held. Memorialization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.