Mrs. Linda Lolley of Eastpoint passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home. She was a loving wife and mother and worked in the seafood industry.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jesse Lolley; her children, Melinda Lolley Tucker, Sherry Carmichael (Michael J.), Lane Carroll (Bobbi), Wendy Ard (David), and Jesse Lolley, Jr. (Linnie); many grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her sisters Irma Peddie, Ailene Boatwright, Vickie Segree, and Jeannet Stann; and her brother, John Joe Polous.

Services were held at 1 p.m. EST on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Living Waters Assembly of God Church conducted by the Rev. Scotty Lolley. Interment followed in Eastpoint Cemetery.

Services were under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.