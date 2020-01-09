On the evening of December 31, 2019, Ronald Dewayne Mohr of Port Saint Joe/Wewahitchka was called home to his final resting place at the age of 27. Ron was born to Kristy Mohr and Todd A. Mohr, Sr. in Roswell, New Mexico back in 1992. He graduated from Wewahitchka High School in 2010.

In 2013, he and his wife Krystal Pratt welcomed a son Devin Dewayne Mohr. Dewayne was a loving father and husband. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family. He was known to be a genuine person with a heart-warming smile and a contagious laughter among his family and friends.

Dewayne is survived by his mother Kristy and his father Todd; his wife Krystal; his son Devin; his sister Deandra and nephew Ryder; his brother and wife Todd and Amber Mohr and niece Kaleigh.

Funeral services were held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Hope Family Worship Center located at 2001 Garrison Avenue, Port Saint Joe, FL. Public viewing was at 10:30 a.m. EST with services following at 11 a.m. Interment was in Holly Hill Cemetery

Services are provided by Comforter Funeral Home.