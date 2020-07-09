Dennis Wayne "Geezer" Maulding, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Port St. Joe, FL. on July 1, 2020. He was born January 15, 1953 in Chicago, IL.

He will be remembered for his love of family, fishing and feeding people! He loved to cook and truly enjoyed seeing others eat what he prepared. He worked diligently for his church until his fight with cancer would no longer allow it. Dennis served in the Navy, sang in a band, worked at Goodman and 3M companies in Chicago all prior to moving to Florida. He was a Certified Press Operator and worked as foreman in a printing company in Pensacola for many years. In 2004, he and his wife moved to Port St. Joe. From 2005 to 2014 when he retired, he worked at St. Joe Peninsula State Park where he was the "Snake Man." During his time there he was awarded Employee of the Month, and the Life Saver award for giving CPR to a visitor. He had many talents, among them singing, gardening, and a truly unique sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dolores Maulding, many aunts, uncles, grandparents, and friends.

Survivors include wife, Deborah Maulding, married 40 years; daughter, Dolores Sylvester and her husband Bryan; son, Albert Maulding and his wife Leah; grandchildren, Logan Sylvester; Albert "Deuce" Maulding, Malli Maulding and Emrys Maulding; sister, Peggy Kendal widow of Bob Kendall; brothers: Tom Maulding and his wife Denise, Mike Maulding and his wife Sharon, Terry Maulding and his wife Susan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Owen and Moonean Farley; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

As Dennis requested, we are not holding a public service. Please make donations to your local food bank, feed a hungry neighbor or weary caregiver, hand out free snacks at an event, or buy someone a meal in his honor. We will celebrate his life in our own way, with something he would have enjoyed instead of a traditional funeral.