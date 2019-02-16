Just thought I’d point out that murdering babies isn’t OK. The only things missing from this abomination are the flaming hands of Molech.

Furthermore, why does our government subsidize an organization born out of racism and eugenics? More African American babies are aborted than born in New York City. Margaret Sanger’s vision and Planned Parenthood’s legacy are very much alive. However, wringing of hands will not accomplish anything.

If you are really outraged at the legalization of infanticide, support our local faith-based crisis pregnancy centers. They aren’t subsidized, and they’re battling on the front lines for life: Life Inc. in Fort Walton Beach, The Pregnancy Resource Center of Navarre, and Alpha Center in Pensacola. Houses of worship should step up too.

Back your action up with prayer that our nation will repent from this culture of death.

Charlie Minter, Shalimar