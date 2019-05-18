It seems clear the Sino-U.S. relationship is in need of one of those fabled “reset” buttons.

Free trade is greatly in the interest of our country and our people. It would be a mistake to impose tariffs purely to give an economic advantage to American businesses. In a world of robust trade, American companies compete and win.

But China presents particular problems with that model, leading to its ongoing trade war with the United States.

For starters, China does not play fair. It engages in rampant theft of intellectual property, manipulates currency and dumps products into America at unnaturally low prices to destroy competition. In part through its cheating, and in part through Americans' addiction to cheap goods, the American trade deficit with China runs to about half a trillion dollars a year.

The worst part of that: the money from Americans that is poured into Beijing’s coffers is fueling the hegemonic ambitions of an authoritarian power.

As China has grown wealthier, it has not grown more liberal nor more peaceful. Under Xi Jinping’s presidency, which began six years ago (and which has no end in sight, now that Mr. Xi has abolished term limits), Beijing has cracked down on civil society at home. It has eroded freedom in Hong Kong, despite China’s promises at the time of the handover that it would maintain “one country, two systems.”

Abroad, Mr. Xi has flexed his muscles. He has interfered in the democratic politics of China’s neighbors like South Korea. He has repeatedly threatened Taiwan, that bastion of Chinese democracy. His puppet state of North Korea is behaving belligerently again. Meanwhile, the Chinese military is rapidly expanding, with a goal of global military dominance by 2030. Already it has been flexing its muscles in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, Mr. Xi’s “Belt and Road” initiative seeks to tether much of the world to China through debt diplomacy. The country loans money for infrastructure projects in other countries and then demands repayment at usurious rates. When borrowers fail, China gains property and power. Again, China is able to fund these global ambitions in large part because it has become the world’s factory, and enjoys massive trade surpluses, including with the United States.

A new trade deal appeared to be in the works when China walked away, leading President Trump to retaliate with new tariffs. His action, at least temporarily, spooked America’s raging stock market, since such tariffs increase the cost of goods and depress economic activity.

On the plus side, China has much more to lose than the United States, since the American market is vastly more important to the Chinese economy than its market is to America. For the time being, we hold the upper hand. On the minus side, China is an authoritarian regime whose leaders are not as easily swayed by public opinion as American politicians.

Tariffs are unquestionably a form of taxes on the American consumer. At the same time, they hurt exporters. Consequently, they damage the economy. That is the nature of trade wars.

Let us hope the new tariffs will quickly prove a means to an end: forcing Beijing to negotiate on intellectual property theft and reducing the trade deficit. China is not a friend, and it is dangerous to let it exploit America so much.

A version of this editorial first appeared in the Providence Journal, a News Herald sister paper with GateHouse Media.