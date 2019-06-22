Science details the history of how the Earth was formed by burning gases, creating a molten ball of rock within its own atmosphere. These atmospheric gaseous samples retrieved from rock do not vary much from today’s atmosphere with the exception of oxygen and carbon dioxide. It was this burning of oxygen creating a lack of oxygen that ended the burning of these gases, allowing the earth’s upper crust to cool and harden, leaving a molten rock core center. As this molten rock cooled it captured samples of the various gases in the earth’s atmosphere. These atmospheric samples from rocks measured carbon dioxide at between 20 percent and 21 percent during Earth’s cooling period with oxygen virtually not present.

The question needing to be answered is, “How did the Earth’s atmosphere cool, allowing plant life, which removed the carbon dioxide through plant photosynthesis and produced oxygen for animal life, if carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas?”

Until Democrat-paid-for science comes up with an alternative event that removed their believed and beloved greenhouse gas, it proves carbon dioxide can’t possibly be a greenhouse gas affecting atmospheric temperatures, making their Green New Deal a false narrative!

Steve King, Milton