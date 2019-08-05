Marc Conte of Fort Walton Beach writes: "Yep, the networks will sign him up for four more years and every news program will love it."

The Democrats have no one to blame but themselves.

They made Donald Trump "Must See TV" from the start with the resist movement on his first day in office and ANTIFICA in black hoods beating up Trump supporters at a rally in the streets. He is on the media and politician’s lips every hour of every day. He’s more entertaining than 50 Shades of Grey or The Big Bang Theory, trying to make Trump look scarier than The Walking Dead.

Turn on CNN, MSNBC, or even the networks. They are obsessed with Trump. We can even contribute our words on social media.

He’s Marlon Brando in The Waterfront or Groucho Marx saying whatever is on his mind right out in the open.

Mark Conte, Fort Walton Beach