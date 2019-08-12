Luke Fressell of Santa Rosa Beach writes: " Trump's evil genius is knowing that this country is full of bottom feeders. "

Is Trump morally responsible for the El Paso shootings? How about the shooter in the Pennsylvania synagogue? Or the pipe bomb mailer?

All these bottom feeders echo Trump's rhetoric on "invasion" or "caravan" or being a MAGA supporter trying to rid Trump of his detractors. Trump's evil genius is knowing that this country is full of bottom feeders. It is sport for Trump to radicalize those easily led with his words of hate, lies and bigotry.

What if some MAGA supporter was to take out one of the four congresswomen of color Trump has called unAmerican and should go back to their native lands. Would Trump be responsible?

Yes, not only morally but legally and he should be held accountable.

Similarly to King Henry of England when he mused "will someone rid me of that meddlesome priest". One of his followers heard and acted. King Henry was held responsible and publicly flogged.

Luke Fressell, Santa Rosa Beach