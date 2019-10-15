Almost 14 years ago all-knowing and all-seeing Al Gore warned us, while promoting his phony movie, that we were in a "True Planetary Emergency" and that unless drastic measures were implemented within the next 10 years, the world would reach a point of no return. It seems that there are always a 10 to 12 years before their world-ending nightmare begins — just close enough that immediate action is required but just far enough away that with lots and lots of the taxpayer’s money we can avoid the newest world-ending apocalypse. Like a junkie or an addictive gambler, they swear that this time it’s real.

The bomb-throwing alarmist never acknowledge their errors in the past and then wonder why there is so much skepticism. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told us last winter that the world would end in 12 years if we didn’t address climate change but added a few weeks later that her comments was "dry humor and sarcasm."

Her jokes and sarcasm was lost on the 16-year-old Swedish girl Greta Thunberg, who tried to persuade all children to lead a crusade to take action on climate change. Her demented address delighted the United Nations Climate Summit.

She said, "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. ... We are in the beginning of a mass extinction." Whoever programed this young clueless girl reached a new "high water mark" in hysteria.

However, why all this hyperbole pointed toward the USA while China and India are the leading polluters of the atmosphere by 75% or more? Are the socialist media trying to convince the gullible American public how evil America is and capitalism is the problem? All of the answers to the climate change fraud ends with the USA laying out billions if not trillions of taxpayers’ money. China and India are never condemned in the press; however, the USA is on the front-page.

The liberals say we should not be the world’s policeman when it comes to stopping ISIS aggression and their barbaric actions but then tell us the USA has to be the one to end world pollution.

"Group Think" is the coin of the realm with in the Democratic Socialist world.

William C. Meadows,

Parker