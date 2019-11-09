LETTER: Delaine Syster of Miramar Beach says facts should matter, even to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

In rebuttal to Matthew Gaetz’s commentary supposedly defending his indefensible actions crashing two impeachment inquiry depositions, that he chose to go against the rules set forth by Republicans in 2015.

Matt Gaetz showed his true colors. He lied about his reasoning to lawlessly try to subvert the rules and laws of our House of Representatives by illegally walking in on a secure committee hearing with his lackey followers.

The only things that he accomplished, during the five hours the lawless Republicans occupied an impeachment inquiry was increasing the profits of the pizza company they ordered from, a boost to the overrated chicken company that is closed on Sundays, and a free ticket to the MLB Series final game with selfies with Trump and his wife.

Matt Gaetz needs to look at the truth and digest facts.

Donald J. Trump is the current president who has blatantly lied to all Americans over 13,000 times in less then three years.

I’m guessing with certainty that Matt Gaetz is smarter than his article in the Northwest Florida Daily News Nov. 5 makes it appear. Matt Gaetz needs to reread the article he wrote and ask himself: Does he really believe himself?

On another note, Andy Beshear, a Democrat, just won the governorship of Kentucky. Matt Gaetz needs to realize that he isn’t invincible.

Facts and truth matters to people with values.

Delaine Syster, Miramar Beach