Do you ever feel as if you are standing back watching yourself or your journey through life? Do you ever feel the need to ask yourself, “Hey, what are you doing?” I’m not talking about the “Twilight Zone” and I have not been eating any bad mushrooms, I just am making an observation about how entertaining it would be to watch yourself and possibly make fun of yourself (as a spectator).

The other day at work, I was walking out to my car and was having trouble getting my car door open. I have one of those keys that is supposed unlock the door when I touch and open the door handle. I generally do not have issues with getting in my car, but I had run over this set of keys at least once, so you never know when it will catch up with you.

How do you run over your keys you ask? What you do is you start the car with the button, forget something inside the house that you need to run back in and get, then not trusting the locking key fob thing not to lock you out or make beeping noises, you take it out of your pocket and put it on the roof, hood or trunk of the car… Then you forget that it’s there and you back up and run over your keys… I’ve only done it a couple of times and about the only thing that seems to break is the keyring.

Back in the parking lot, I’m still stuck outside of car. I take the clicker thing out of my pocket and start pushing the unlock button to no avail. Yes, I had already thought about it being the wrong car. I looked through the window and saw my white phone charging cord where it always is, so I felt pretty good.

Walking around the car, I kept pushing the unlock button and trying all the door handles. When I got to the front of the car it “beeped” when I pushed the button. It beeped, but the lights didn’t flash like they usually do. I figured there were battery problems or something pretty simple.

I stood back and hit the unlock button again. I heard the horn, the lights didn’t flash…

It was strange because the horn seemed to be coming from another car. Ok, this person also had a white charging cord in their car also and my car was about three spaces away. The cars were close to identical. What did I do then? I made sure my work buddies weren’t standing up in the window having a good time watching me try to get in the wrong car.

This technology is sometimes more than I need. I looked down at my phone where I had sent my wife a text. It said, “Can he clean the Korea Soul stuff?” What?

More technology problems, I use the text to talk feature on my phone and it doesn’t understand “Deep South English” as well as it should. I remembered what I tried to ask my wife. The chimney sweep was there talking about how much creosote we had in the chimney. My wife was giving a play by play and I had simply asked her about getting the stuff out.

We must be able to laugh at ourselves and our imperfections. Mickey Mouse said, “To laugh at yourself is to love yourself.” I love myself and I believe Mark Twain hit it on the head when he said, “Humor is the great thing, the saving thing after all. The minute it crops up, all our hardnesses yield, all our irritations, and resentments flit away, and a sunny spirit takes their place.”

We need more laughter and I need a window to watch myself, because I’m pretty sure I look pretty ridiculous at times.

