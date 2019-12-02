Donald Tenhagen of Navarre tells the author of the letter titled “All credit goes to Trump” that he must have forgotten the oath he took as an Air Force officer.

This is a reply to a letter posted from Niceville, (“All credit goes to Trump,” Monday, Nov. 25).

It is evident you are only concerned about your 401K and not much else. Maybe you have forgotten the oath you took as an Air Force officer. It still applies to anyone in government service.

The current occupant of the White House has sure forgotten it. You need to take a broader look at this corrupt individual who seems to be in Putin's pocket. By the way, we are going to have a bigger economic crash than in ’08 before the election due to the economic policies this four-time bankrupt failure is promoting.

Oh, and I am a retired U.S. Air Force officer and was a conservative Republican before this idiot was elected.

Donald Tenhagen, Navarre