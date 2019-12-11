Dear Friends and Family,



After receiving so many scintillating holiday newsletters this year, I wanted to chime in with our own humble family news!



First of all, our kids are doing great! You know our son has taken up the electric guitar? He got so good this year that he actually opened for the Rolling Stones when they played the Garden! They really want him to take over for Keith Richards, but we think he should finish middle school before he goes on tour … especially since he will be missing a significant amount of school when he goes to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and then helps rebuild an entire village that got flattened by a wild boar stampede.



Our daughter has been busy, too. She is studying Chemistry in her fourth-grade science class. While she was mapping out the complete DNA of a lemur, she stumbled upon a cure for baldness. No, it certainly won’t save lives, but we’re proud of her just the same! She will begin developing the formula just as soon as she gets back from her Hawaiian triathlon to raise money for PWA (Pets with Acne).



The kids had a great time at camp this summer. They were two of only six children from the world that were chosen to live on the NASA space station out in the Earth’s orbit for six weeks. We missed them, but we had a fantastic time on our vacation this summer! While we were following the Emperor Penguins on their migration across the Antarctic, a polar avalanche uncovered a frozen caveman that they say is the missing link between men and apes! It was quite an exciting discovery. We can’t wait for the VIP unveiling at the Smithsonian after the kids get back from space!



Things were a little slow at work for my husband this year, so he used his free time to work on several privately funded projects including invisibility, teleportation and time travel. He hasn’t quite perfected the first two yet, but he is making great strides with the third! We will let you know how that’s going as soon as he gets back from 1953!



Meanwhile back at home, I’ve been doing the usual … taking care of the family, writing, doing laundry. I did have a little incident in the kitchen trying to get a stain out of a shirt. While mixing a couple of ingredients together I accidentally invented a clean bio fuel that will make gasoline obsolete. Everyone seems to be pretty excited about this. I’m just happy because it also got the stain out!



Anyway, hope all is well with you and yours and you have a wonderful and very happy holidays!



Fondly,

Tracy Beckerman



P.S. Thanks to everyone for your get-well wishes to our dog Riley. He got a little singed when he pulled our neighbors out of their burning home last month, but he’s doing fine!

