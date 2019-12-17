How serious is it? Within 48 hours of leaving home, 80 percent of runaways are approached by a trafficker.

Human trafficking is a major issue that is just now receiving the attention it deserves.

It’s one of the top three criminal enterprises in the world, and Jacksonville ranks No. 3 as a human trafficking hotbed thanks to our city’s key location as an entry point to Florida.

How serious is it? Within 48 hours of leaving home, 80 percent of runaways are approached by a trafficker.

Good progress is being made in Jacksonville, though, thanks to the Northeast Florida Human Trafficking Coalition.

This became apparent during a meeting held at City Hall led by City Councilman Tommy Hazouri and attended by many members of the coalition.

It takes special skill to arrest and prosecute these cases since often the victims are under the strong influence of the traffickers. There are services for survivors including an emergency location in a secret and safe location, but more funding is needed to expand these services.

There are 900 beds for survivors nationwide, 98 in Florida and 10 in Jacksonville, the committee was told.

These survivors need a great deal of support because most of them were abused as children and probably have had their childhood and their freedom stolen.

A model for Jacksonville is located in Sarasota with a national group, Selah Freedom. This nonprofit provides a comprehensive group of services including a system of care, referrals and a resource center.

“Sexual exploitation is here,” Melendez Fisher said on the website. “And it is 100 percent preventable. We can expose it. We can disarm it. Together, we can eradicate it.”

The Florida Legislature passed a bill, which the governor signed, requiring age-appropriate training for all students in public schools on human trafficking issues.

Florida will be the first state to include instruction in child trafficking prevention.

Melendez said that of the thousands of women Selah Freedom has worked with over its eight years, all of them had been victims of childhood sexual abuse.

It’s important that these children be given the opportunity to find a trusted adult.

And the adults need to know where to find resources for these children.

Hazouri said there is broad support on City Council for these prevention and enforcement activities.

“I don’t feel like we’re doing enough as a city,” he said.

The prevention side of the issue — demand — has not received enough attention

Here are a few indicators that a person is being trafficked, according to the Department of Homeland Security:

• Does the victim have ID and travel documents? Who controls the person?

• Was the victim recruited for one purpose and forced to engage in another job?

• Is the victim’s salary being taken to pay for a smuggling fee?

• Does the victim have freedom of movement?

• Has the victim been deprived of food, water, sleep, medical care or other necessities?

To report suspicious activities: (866) 347-2423. To get help: (888) 373-7888.

Information: www.dhs.gov/bluecampaign