An Auburn teenager facing vehicular manslaughter charges in the deaths of Rod Bramblett, who was known as the “Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” and his wif, Paula, has had his bond revoked after receiving additional traffic citations for speeding and reckless driving in recent weeks.

It’s a fitting repercussion for the Johnston Edward Taylor, who was driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit and accelerating when his vehicle slammed into the Bramblett’s SUV, killing the couple. Police say Taylor was under the influence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at the time of the crash.

In hindsight, prosecutors might have sought the revocation after the teen’s first post-crash traffic citation for the safety of others on the road, for the perception of propriety and justice for the victims.

With the revocation of his bond, Taylor is now headed into rehabilitation, and will be returned to the Lee County detention facility until the matter is adjudicated. Taylor’s case has not been heard by a grand jury.

Taylor’s situation should be a cautionary tale for motorists, particularly young drivers. One exercise of poor judgment can result in the loss of life or irreversible injury or other mayhem, and will have repercussions that will follow one for the remainder of their days.

During the holiday driving season, such a lesson is particularly fitting.

