Accountability — being held responsible for our actions and our words — keeps us kinder.

As a longtime columnist for the Daily News, I enjoy the smallest level of celebrity status. Occasionally people recognize me as being the face that’s looked back at them on Sunday mornings for more than a decade.

But the fact that the photo that runs with my column is almost as old often protects me. Most of us just don’t look the same as we did 10 years ago.

And yes, online editor Del Stone, I promise I will finally get a new photo taken this year. (Online editor’s note: That’s what you said last year.)

But I digress.

The real reason I’m writing this column is because as I scroll through other news sites, I’m repeatedly struck by how little privacy really famous people have, especially in these days of relentless social media.

They go to the beach, they’re photographed. It’s literally news what kind of a suit they wore and whether they lost a few pounds or gained a few.

I would die if I had to live with that much scrutiny. I think few of us could stand up to it or actually enjoy our lives if everything we did was a matter of high public interest.

In this age dominated by screens, we have become more prone to sitting in our cars, houses and workplaces and watching the world at a safe remove. From our couches, it’s easy to have an opinion about everything. From that safe perspective, we know everything and we can comment, sometimes brutally, without fear of being called out.

It’s an age of anonymity masquerading as connectivity. We seem to be more global, more in contact with people who may live hundreds of miles away. We can date people we’ve never even met.

But in reality, we are hiding behind the safety of our screens, posting only photos that frame us as we want to be seen, using screen names and judging people in the online arena that we would never criticize if they were standing on front of us.

This has not brought out the best in many of us. Accountability — being held responsible for our actions and our words — keeps us kinder.

So the next time I find myself making myself feel better by comparing myself favorably to someone on the internet, I’m going to stop myself. And the next time and the next time and the next time.

We can all do our small parts to make this world a safer space. And we need to.

Daily News Managing Editor Wendy Victora can be reached at 315-4478 or wvictora@nwfdailynews.com.