If there is anything that should bring Americans together, it is concern for the Jewish community, which has suffered far more than its share of persecution.

Throughout the 20th century, as Nazi Germany went about savagely exterminating its Jewish community, and as Israel’s neighbors made continual war on the world’s only Jewish-majority state, the United States stood out as a beacon of Jewish safety. In a world where Jews are under siege, from Jerusalem to Buenos Aires to Paris to London, the United States has been something of a second homeland; a place where Jews have thrived in safety and security.

It’s little wonder that the second largest Jewish population (behind Israel) is in the United States — and it’s a tribute to America’s status as a beacon of safety and hope. New York City, in particular, has emerged as a center of global Jewish life.

But now, tragically and outrageously, Jews seem to be coming under increasing attack. In 2018, a man who had posted anti-Semitic rants on social media was arrested for the shooting deaths of 11 Jewish worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Just a few months later, near San Diego, another gunman killed a Jewish worshiper at a synagogue during Passover.

This year, Jews were again attacked, and with deadly results. Anti-Semitism seems to be growing in the New York area, of all places.

In mid-December, a kosher grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey, was attacked by two alleged anti-Semites affiliated with the extremist Black Hebrew Israelite movement. Four people were killed in the attack, in addition to the two shooters.

Last weekend, there was more bad news. In an episode that the Associated Press labeled just “the latest attack on Jews,” five people were stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration not far from New York City.

At this writing, all five victims appear to have survived the attack, though at least one remains in critical condition. The alleged attacker was later apprehended in New York City.

The Hanukkah stabbings came on top of a rash of anti-Semitic incidents this month. New York police, in fact, are investigating nine separate incidents that occurred just last week, ranging from sucker punches to shouted slurs.

As has become sadly predictable, the latest atrocities were met with a flurry of political attacks. Some on the left blamed President Trump, arguing he has fostered a culture of anti-Semitism though he has a Jewish daughter and has been a strong supporter of Israel. Some on the right charged the attacks follow a rising tolerance of anti-Semitism on the left, reflected in the movement to boycott Israel and some ugly past statements by a couple of House Democrats.

Seeking to exploit such a tragic event for partisan gain reflected poorly on both sides.

President Trump, thankfully, tweeted such an expression of concern, branding the attack “anti-Semitic” and “horrific.”

“We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery,” he tweeted.

We agree and share that wish.

This guest editorial was originally published in the Providence Journal, a sister newspaper with Gannett.