The war drums’ volume has eased, at least at this writing, but we doubt the newest front in a 40-year conflict between the United States and Iran disappears from the headlines anytime soon.

Iran’s remains enraged and continues to vow vengeance after its top military leader, Qassem Soleimani, a beloved figure in the country, was killed in a U.S. drone attack in Iraq.

Its initial response, missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq, was specifically designed not to inflict casualties — and didn’t — but fears of more insidious attacks on non-military U.S. targets domestically or throughout the world, or even cyber-terrorism and hacking, remain. There certainly needs to be added vigilance moving forward.

The U.S. continues to insist that Soleimani was a “terrorist and a supporter of terrorism,” bore responsibility for past terrorism incidents that claimed U.S. lives and was involved in planning future attacks.

However, not just Democrats — who despite their protestations otherwise generally aren’t inclined to support President Donald Trump (who authorized Suleimani’s death) on anything, especially in an election year — but some Republicans are questioning the validity of that justification.

The House already has passed a resolution — which isn’t binding, carries no authority and was basically just a razzberry aimed at Trump — calling for the president to consult Congress before any further military action against Iran. Look for a bunch of congressional hearings full of bombast between those who think Soleimani’s death was an assassination or murder, or a just punishment for a merchant of terror. (U.S. law bars political assassination, as it should; call us Machiavellian, but there can be shades of gray when someone is playing in both the political and military realms.)

For his part, Trump continues to insist that Iran will not be allowed on his watch to develop or obtain nuclear weapons — a stance we support 100%. Still, he’s toned down some of his earlier rhetoric that may have delighted his more bellicose supporters (like would-be Crusaders and prophecy fulfillers who welcome conflict in the Middle East) and got those drums pounding. There also doesn’t seem to be any rush to retaliate for the missile strikes.

However, the U.S. now is facing pressure (as is Iran) to remove its troops from Iraq, which is fed up with getting caught in this particular crossfire.

So, as noted, this story continues to play out. We’ll follow it where it goes; we’d prefer that to happen when the dialogue and rhetoric are somewhat beneath the boiling point.