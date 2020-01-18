Phillip Hoffman of Santa Rosa County Voters Against Overcrowded Roads & Schools writes: The yes vote that followed was 4–1. As the Dylan song says: “The times they are a’changin’.”

It is Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 9 a.m., and the first item on the Board of County Commissioners’ agenda is a “yes or no” decision on enacting Educational Impact Fees to help the school district boost student capacity. Essentially, it’s the same issue that the BOCC didn’t support back in May.

The audience is packed with Santa Rosa County residents in support of their schools.

In a perfect demonstration of where the board’s loyalty remains, builder Ed Henry is selected to be the first speaker when the public forum begins. Henry starts and we watch the commissioners lean forward and listen intently.

High on the room’s left wall, a huge screen projects a video feed of Henry speaking. The time allotted for public comments runs out and the on-screen clock freezes at 0.00. Henry keeps talking and no one tells him his time his up. The builder’s anti-impact fee speech continues and he recalls an incident from more than 10 years ago, when a poor single mom was before him, hoping against hope that she would be able to qualify for financing.

Henry’s voice stops, he shakes his head and starts to sob as he recalls the moment when the single mom realized an impact fee had put the tiny home out of her reach.

Henry stood to make thousands in profits from the sale of this home. If he was sorry for the poor woman before him, why didn’t he offer to pay the impact fee from his own vast funds?

Following Henry’s turn at the podium, a long line of angry resident voters pressed hard for the BOCC to enable the fees our schools desperately need to keep up with student growth. After the third speaker, the commissioners began to lean forward again as they listen to the residents whose interests they had all once sworn to represent.

The yes vote that followed was 4–1. As the Dylan song says: “The times they are a’changin’.”

Phillip Hoffman, Santa Rosa County Voters Against Overcrowded Roads & Schools