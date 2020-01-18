Daily News Managing Editor Wendy Victora says she has gotten along just fine without TV cable.

At least 25 years ago, before I got married and moved to this part of the world, I got rid of cable — largely as a cost-saving measure — and started living my own road less traveled.

By the way, as an English major I realize how despicable it is to suggest that poet Robert Frost’s memorable words about a life lived off the grid could have ever referred to a life without cable television.

In our day and age, it’s a somewhat apt comparison.

Where our cultural references were once framed first by nature, artwork and in-person performances, and later by radio and television, our resources have multiplied faster than the proverbial rabbits.

Many of us have never been to an art museum or spent time in the woods without electronics. We have not sat and listened to the wind. Or spent more than a few minutes without some man-made sound distracting us from the weight of our thoughts or the haunting loneliness that is part of life.

But we have been entertained. We have been exposed to everything from award-winning filmmaking to reality television, where our fellow humans express their darkest secrets to achieve some version of fame.

We literally carry our entertainment with us in the form of smartphones. When we are home, we sit in front of televisions as big as the kitchen tables where we once gathered to share meals.

Some of us still read traditionally, holding newspapers, magazines and books in our hands and turning the pages. Most of us swipe and slide and tap our way through the written language, peering at a screen.

It’s not better or worse than the way things used to be.

I’m not going to descend into a maudlin walk down the memory lane, referencing the enchanted land of my youth. It was no more enchanted than life today.

It’s always been what you make of it, and our satisfaction with our lives has more to do with what’s on the inside than what surrounds us.

For about 10 years, my cableless-life had a least a whiff of righteous purity. My home was quieter than most. We prayed to the altar of books rather than television.

But I have joined the huddled masses, now that everything is live-streamed.

I can have just as much fun as everyone else without paying for cable.

