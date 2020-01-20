William Jenkins of Panama City writes the following: “The peace, unity, and future of our great nation is at stake in the conduct and outcome of those proceedings.”

As a longtime resident and PEO (Professional Employer Organization) in Bay County, free and fair elections have been a priority for me.

Now I support our senators in the fulfillment of their oaths to conduct a fair, transparent, and evidence-based trial following the impeachment of President Trump. Now, more than ever before it is imperative that neither political party seek to suppress or distort reality.

The peace, unity, and future of our great nation is at stake in the conduct and outcome of those proceedings. The partisan politics that has divided our country must give way to the democratic principles that have been both our strength as a nation and our example to the world.

William Jenkins, Panama City