Johnathan R. Shirah of DeFuniak Springs says a stolen TV resulted in him being unable to recover his property, and that’s not right.

It’s a shame in Walton County that property owners have no rights or protection.

I recently rented a property and inside the residence I had a 32-inch TV. The renter’s boyfriend took my TV and sold it. The renter messaged me and gave me the name and address of the person the TV was sold to after informing Walton County sheriff’s deputies.

I was informed that because of the fact I was evicting the residents it made it a civil matter, that I can't go and retrieve my property and that they wouldn't. If I wanted to get my TV back I would have to sue them.

First, I’m robbed by a thief, then I'm robbed by a government that either doesn't care about people and their private property. Nowadays we have laws that protect criminal behavior more that the property of private citizens.

If this isn't criminal I don't know what is. Bad renters can now steal or destroy your property and the laws are designed to protect their rights.

What happened to a man's rights?

Johnathan R. Shirah, DeFuniak Springs