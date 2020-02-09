President Trump recently endorsed the efforts of several state legislatures to add Bible studies to public school curriculums. The courses would be provided as an optional portion of the curriculum and not mandatory for all students.

So this shouldn’t be a problem, right? I wish it were so simple. Too many people now flatly oppose the Christian faith and the Bible in particular, fearing that it will somehow damage their children. To be blunt, many people in today’s America see the Bible as nothing more than fiction and they don’t want it to be taught to their children, especially in taxpayer-funded public schools.

Another issue that comes up all the time is the idea of having prayer in public schools. People get all bent out of shape if someone suggests that children pray in school. Honestly, with all the school shootings these days, people who aren’t praying in schools are crazy.

Not a day goes by that I don’t pray for the safety of my children, their schools, teachers and administrators. That is something every citizen of every community in America should do.

Opponents of religion get angry at the concept of teachers leading prayers and teaching children a particular religious faith. As much as I wish this were not an issue, one must recognize that it is, indeed, an issue.

There is a long-standing concept, dating all the way back to Thomas Jefferson, of separating church and state — and with very good reason. A quick look at English history, really almost any of the European nations, reveals that kings often established the official religion for the nation. If you didn’t worship as the king saw fit, you got an invitation to stay in a lovely dungeon until you decided the king’s way was best. Either that, or the king had the person executed, whereupon he seized the offender’s property.

That is the fear behind the concept of the separation of church and state, and it is a good fear. On a more personal and spiritual level, why should I as a Christian parent pass the responsibility for my children’s spiritual education onto public school teachers and administrators? While I am not averse to my children learning about God, even in school, I recognize that it simply isn’t a schoolteacher’s job to teach my child about the Bible.

What if I were not a Christian? What if, for instance, I was Hindu instead of Christian? Would I not then be offended that the public schools were teaching my children to be Christians? The same goes for members of other faiths or to people who are atheists. They don’t wish for their tax dollars to be employed in teaching a faith in which they do not believe.

Would the state legislatures push to teach the Book of Mormon, for instance? Would they make it legal to teach the Quran, or the variety of Hindu holy texts? Should we have prayer sessions in schools wherein teachers instruct the children to bow to Mecca or to offer prayers in Sanskrit, or perform Buddhist meditation? The issue of teaching the Bible and having Christian prayer is not a problem for me, but it would be a problem for some of my neighbors.

I have come to the point where I want the public schools to stay away from any form of religious teaching. Let the educators teach math and science, history and English, but leave my children’s spiritual education to me.

I try to start my kids off each morning with prayer and the reading of a short passage of scripture with a brief teaching on that passage. I wouldn’t leave such an important thing to any teacher, not even a Sunday school teacher. I have always believed it is the father’s duty as head of the household to teach his children the Bible and to pray. In fact, I believe that is a Godly father’s primary duty. Even the local church pastor should not have more spiritual influence over a child’s life than his or her parents do.

It actually frightens me to think that the public schools would teach my children spiritual faith. I jealously hold onto that duty — no — that honor. I say over and over in these columns that we must stop looking to government to do the things that we are supposed to do. There is simply no more important thing for a parent to do than to provide spiritual teaching and direction to his or her children.

Gary Cosby Jr. is photo editor of The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at gary.cosby@tuscaloosanews.com.