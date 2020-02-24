Scott Jessen wants Panama City Mayor Mike Thomas to do what’s right, not just what’s legal.

Shortly after the current Panama City Beach mayor took office, he said that one of the most important things was for him to make the city “look better.”

During the last city meeting, after a constituent expressed her concerns, the mayor mumbled, "Sixty-nine days." Presumably, referencing the number of days he had left to tolerate listening to residents.

After another constituent expressed his concern about unsafe parking at the mayor’s business, the mayor said, "I did my wrongness (sic) in 1986." The constituent replied, "I don't care when you did it." The mayor said, "I do. Because it makes it legal." A councilman also told the constituent, “You know he's right. You know he's right. It's the law. It is the law."

To my knowledge, the only defense the mayor has offered is that it is "legal," not that it is "safe" or that it is "right."

So, is that the standard by which to judge the city? As long as it is “legal," it is acceptable; with no regard as to what is "right" or “safe”?

Just because something is "legal," does not, necessarily, make it "right." At one point, slavery and segregation based upon the color of a person's skin were "legal.“ Were they “right”?

What the mayor is doing may be “legal,” but it is neither right, nor safe.

Let’s not overlook the fact that since the ordinance was made by the PCB Council, the PCB Council can change it.

The mayor should stop hiding behind an old city ordinance that could be changed, and start doing what is RIGHT and SAFE. That would make PCB not only "look" better, but actually BE better.

Finally, near the end of the meeting, the mayor said, "I am the flavor of the month and I have enjoyed it." At other times he has been recorded being rude to constituents both at meetings and in public.

How do the mayor’s actions and statements make the city “look better”?

Wouldn’t the city’s interest be better served if its mayor was more worried about what is RIGHT than what “looks better?”

Scott Jessen