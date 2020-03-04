Coronavirus, or Covid-19, is the latest disease that will kill the entire world. At least, that is the impression you get from the news coverage. But let’s back off just a bit and maybe put away those apocalyptic thoughts for just a moment and examine some actual facts.

The first thing to keep in mind is that the national and international media are on a 24/7 news cycle. This means they have to talk about stories over and over and over. All this does for the public is generate fear, maybe even hysteria, because this disease is the dominant story. Hearing about it all the time makes it seem far, far worse than it actually is.

The networks do this on purpose. Why, you ask? Are they trying to create pandemonium? Well, kind of. They have to make money to stay on the air. They talk about whatever story their viewers will watch, and stories that generate fear generate viewers. The same goes for the web. News organizations, including this one, have to continually update their websites to generate page views.

This creates a cycle where you hear way more about any story in the modern world than you ever would have before the advent of the internet or CNN and other global, 24-hours-per-day news organizations. This story might have warranted thirty seconds or a minute of airtime with Walter Cronkite on one news day back in the 1970s. Not so today. The national media need a pandemic to keep you watching.

Now, let’s move on and look at the actual facts. Coronavirus came from animals in China. This is not unique. A number of viral outbreaks have originated in China, making the transition from animals to humans and then spreading rapidly because humans don’t have a natural immunity to those viruses. Some of these have been Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), both forms of coronaviruses that originated in animals. SARS was actually quite severe, having a mortality rate around 10%. MERS was somewhat less severe.

As of March 1, 2020, there have been 89,869 cases of coronavirus reported, the vast majority in China. There have been 3,069 deaths, producing a current mortality rate of around 3 percent. Due to unreported cases, and there are likely many of these, the mortality rate will probably be much lower than that because the vast majority of infected people ultimately recover.

The fatalities, as with most viral deaths, typically are people who were especially vulnerable through either age or a compromised immune system. Two patients with Covid-19 have died in Washington state, and both had weakened immune systems because of underlying illnesses. The people most likely to die from Covid-19 are the ones who would also be the most likely to succumb to the flu.

Of the total number of reported cases, 45,636 have fully recovered and 33,790 have mild cases. Another 7,374 have serious or critical cases. To give you some comparison, the flu has an annual mortality rate of about 1% worldwide and about 0.1% in the United States, but it kills more than 400,000 people every year. Some historical perspective helps add scale to the fears.

In the years 1918 and 1919, a true Spanish flu pandemic swept the globe killing between 20 million and 40 million people. The flu outbreak was more deadly than the recently concluded world war that killed 25 million. It also killed more people than the legendary Bubonic plague – the Black Death – that stretched for four years between 1347 and 1351.

Coronavirus has the world’s attention right now; however, I don’t believe it shall be the end of the world. Take normal anti-viral precautions and don’t freak out if you cough or sneeze. Wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when you do have to sneeze or cough, and do what your momma taught you to do when you were a kid.

People will die from coronavirus. People in the United States will die from it. Death is unavoidable for us all, but there is no need for panic. As you watch TV news coverage or scroll through your social media pages, keep in mind that what you are seeing is being blown out of proportion because of the tidal wave of information at your fingertips.

Obviously, be smart and take normal precautions just like you would for avoiding the flu, but I think you can put away the “World Ends Tomorrow” signs for just a little while longer.

Statistical information for this column came from: worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Another good source is: livescience.com/new-china-coronavirus-faq.html

Gary Cosby Jr. is photo editor of The Tuscaloosa News. Readers can email him at gary.cosby@tuscaloosanews.com.