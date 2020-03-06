John Piper of Panama City Beach says the beach alcohol ban is age discrimination.

Those are not my words, but who can deny it?

Consider a person who ignores the rules of the road and drives on the wrong side of the road. Something bad will happen.

Some people are allowed or given a pass for public ignorance. These special people are often called politicians. And one needs look no farther than Bay County to see what damage can be done by ignorant politicians.

Consider what they did to spring break with their no-alcohol-on-the-beach-in-March law. The economic damage is a very, very large number of lost dollars and jobs.

Perhaps worse is that they have made criminals of so many young people. Besides the trauma and legal costs, perhaps the worse part is that a criminal record will impact their future job opportunities.

The intent and results of the no-alcohol-on-the-beach-in-March policy has certainly worked to keep young people away. This policy is wrong for many reasons. It is clearly age discrimination and seems to be in violation of the intent of federal law and common morality and the best interests of Bay County.

John Piper, Panama City Beach